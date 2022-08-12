Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar stock traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.90. 69,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,542. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. purchased 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,844 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,420.48. Also, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. In the last three months, insiders acquired 178,126 shares of company stock worth $9,901,983.

About Linamar

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.