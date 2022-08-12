Lincoln National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.
Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Lincoln National Stock Up 3.6 %
Lincoln National stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
