Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE:LNC opened at $50.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

