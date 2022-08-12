Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 13.1%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shot up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. 3,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

