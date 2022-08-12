LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $848,171.48

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. LINKA has a market cap of $848,171.48 and $1,571.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066321 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

