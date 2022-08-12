Liquity Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.33 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004745 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and $1.31 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,247,763 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

