Liquity Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.33 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004745 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and $1.31 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,247,763 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Buying and Selling Liquity
