Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.