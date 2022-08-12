LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

