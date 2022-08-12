Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$123.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$123.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE L opened at C$118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$83.32 and a twelve month high of C$123.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.70.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,520. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,522 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

