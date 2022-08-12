Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 5,000 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,789,685.35.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$118.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$116.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$83.32 and a 52 week high of C$123.18.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

