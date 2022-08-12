London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($120.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,302 ($100.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,625.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,519.82. The company has a market capitalization of £46.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,471.43.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

