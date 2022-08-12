Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $725.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

