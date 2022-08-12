L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($265.31) to €282.00 ($287.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($418.37) to €421.00 ($429.59) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

