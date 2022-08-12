Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NYSE CM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

