Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,853. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.