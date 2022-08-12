Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.45. 73,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

