Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.85. 44,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,261. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

