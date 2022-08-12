Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 77,553 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,553 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.0 %

ENB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. 125,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

