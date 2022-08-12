Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Pecaut & CO.’s 9th Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

