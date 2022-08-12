Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.29. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

