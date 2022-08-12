Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.97. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

About Lundin Gold

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

