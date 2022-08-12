Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.25 to C$8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 65 to SEK 60.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 75 to SEK 65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

7/19/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

7/14/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

7/5/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 97. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 94 to SEK 88. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

