Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

TSE MAL traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$7.40. 3,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.75. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.19 million and a PE ratio of -66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

