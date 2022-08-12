Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
TSE MAL traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$7.40. 3,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.75. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.19 million and a PE ratio of -66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
