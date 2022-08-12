Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 550,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

