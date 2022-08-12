Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.45 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock remained flat at $48.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.