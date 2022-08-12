Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWM stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.09. 1,092,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,016,070. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

