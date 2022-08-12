Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,396. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

