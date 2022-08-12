Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases New Stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 810,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,978,000. VanEck China Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 14.75% of VanEck China Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBON. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 245,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 97,331 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON remained flat at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

