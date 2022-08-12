Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 176,443 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.73. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

