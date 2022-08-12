Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 220 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. 25,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

