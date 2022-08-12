Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 407 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,752. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

