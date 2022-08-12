Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 979 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.99. 1,000,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,586,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

