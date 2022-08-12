Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.1 %

Kellogg stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. 24,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

