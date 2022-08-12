Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Down 66.3% This Week

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $0.01 and $110.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Profile
The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mainstream For The Underground
