Manchester City Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00025254 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.48 million and $3.78 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.