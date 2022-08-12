Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

MFC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

