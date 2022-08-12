Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 296,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.