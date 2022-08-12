Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $858,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

