Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 1.7 %
MCHX stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.