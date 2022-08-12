Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Products
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.