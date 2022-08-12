Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

About Marine Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

