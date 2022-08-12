Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in July

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Maritime Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

