Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday.
Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 71.64 ($0.87) on Thursday. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a market capitalization of £75.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,370.00.
Marks Electrical Group Announces Dividend
Marks Electrical Group Company Profile
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
