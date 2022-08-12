Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 9,002 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

