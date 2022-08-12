Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,280. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

