Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,152,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after buying an additional 437,827 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

