Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

