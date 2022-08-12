Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 614 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,762. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

