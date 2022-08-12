Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.12. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

