Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. 76,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

