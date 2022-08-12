Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $478,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RODM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,482. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.